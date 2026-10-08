Podcast: Ole Miss Should Approach Week 6 with Dominant Redemption at the Forefront

Ole Miss exited its Week 5 bye with honest self-reflections and increased intensity during practices.

Now, the Rebels enter Week 6 gearing up for their second trip to Nashville of the season, as they visit Vanderbilt for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. Going into Saturday, Ole Miss currently sits as a near 10-point favorite.

When Ole Miss last took the field, Florida embarrassed the Rebels in Gainesville throughout the second half of its eventual, 52-28, home win. Though it didn’t completely crush the Rebels’ path back to the College Football Playoffs, the loss thins the margin for error moving forward.

Ole Miss doesn't only want to bounce back into the win column in Week 6, the team wants to dominate and put together a consistent performance for all four quarters to claim a convincing road victory.

In Episode 101 of The Rebel Rundown, Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis talks about the Rebels' bye week and offers takeaways from Pete Golding's press conference ahead of the trip to Music City.

What the Head Coaches are Saying

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea speaks with safety Ricardo Jones (7) during the third quarter against NC State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Vanderbilt’s a really well coached team, played with a lot of physicality, presents a lot of problems on offense, obviously preparing for two quarterbacks that are very different. And a defense that can create some issues with some six- and seven-up things. So we know they’ve been in every game. They’ve turned the football over and had some special teams issues in some of the games that they lost. So we know they’ve been undefeated the last year-and-a-half at home as well. So we know we’ve got our work cut out for us. But I think our guys are in a good spot.

I’ve just always had a lot of respect for him from afar, prior to taking on this role. Just the job that he’s done everywhere he’s been, at Notre Dame, and when he came into Vandy and being his alma mater, and how much he puts into it and the job they do on defense,” Pete Golding said of Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. “Every time I’ve been around him, just unbelievable dude, high character. He’s all about improving the game.”

“Trinidad Chambliss is, as advertised — a dynamic player. He’s got the arm strength and makes quick decisions,” Lea said of the Rebels’ star under center. “Some of the throws he makes are incredible. It’s a credit to him and to putting him in a good position. He is supported by a really strong offensive line and also a talented running back in Lacy… There are going to be times where we have to depend on our player to make a play against him. That’s part of the deal. These guys are good and talented. I’m going to trust our defense to have a great plan, execute Saturday and do a good job limiting them.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.