Ole Miss dropped to 6-4 (4-4) on the season in its loss against Oklahoma over the weekend.

The storylines leading up to the game in Norman made it a little more magnified, as the game had to be pushed back to Sunday afternoon.

Ultimately what really mattered was that the Rebels', 24-17, loss completely knocked them out of the playoff picture with two regular season games remaining in a season with high expectations.

Following its bye week to close September, Ole Miss began to generate real momentum with convincing bounce-back wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri. Since, the Rebels have collapsed, losing three of their last four games with rare game control throughout.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis reacts to the Week 11 loss and offers final takeaways from the weekend in episode 113 of The Rebel Rundown .

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What Golding said

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, (a) disappointed group in the locker room. Hats off to Oklahoma. I thought Coach (Brent) Venables and that staff did a really good job. Players played their butt off. Effort wasn’t an issue for us,” Golding explained. “I thought our guys came out regardless of the elements. Really both teams did and competed extremely hard. I just thought we had some critical mistakes and some missed opportunities really in all three phases.

Third down, obviously when you look statistically on defense really the Achilles heel. Some of those being missed tackles and had the opportunity to get off the field. Then the special teams touchdown. You play on the road and give up one on special teams, it is tough. Then efficiency for us on third down. They did a good job giving us a lot of different looks, but just didn’t play well enough in all three phases to get the job done.”

“There’s high expectations every year. I love that and used to that and that’s how it should be. We’re well aware nobody wanted or expected this, but you got to look back at — what’s the product and what did you do to develop the right routine and the right habits in order to play winning football on a consistent basis? And that’s the one thing we’ve not been able to do as a team yet is consistency and performance. Whether it’s quarter in, quarter out, whether it’s game in and game out and a lot of highs (and) a lot of lows…What we’re about to find out is what kind of character this team really does have.”

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