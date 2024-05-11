'Portal King!' Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Praised in Joel Klatt's Post-Spring Top 5
The Ole Miss Rebels have created a unique approach to the transfer portal since its advent in college football, so much so that head coach Lane Kiffin has been dubbed "The Portal King."
Much of the Rebels' recruiting strategy over the last few seasons has revolved around the portal, and the offseason entering the 2024 campaign is no exception. Now, however, Ole Miss is widely-considered to be one of the top teams in the country, and the portal success is garnering more and more attention.
Recently, college football analyst Joel Klatt brought back the "Portal King" moniker as he placed the Rebels at No. 5 in his Post-Spring Top 25.
"No. 5, Ole Miss," Klatt said. "Jaxson Dart back for his third year under Kiffin as starting quarterback. Kiffin has become a bit of the portal king, if you will. He loaded up. Tre Harris will pair with South Carolina transfer Juice Wells out at wide receiver.
"The schedule is back-loaded. I know that they miss Quinshon Judkins, who's going to be on a team up in the Top 4, but it's back-loaded, and it's not that bad of a schedule. [Oklahoma] and Georgia both at home and a road game at LSU."
Wells is a portal conquest for Kiffin this offseason at wideout, and he also utilized the transfer market to help replace Judkins' production at running back in the aggregate. Alongside returning ballcarrier Ulysses Bentley IV, the Rebels added Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico) in recent weeks.
The defensive side of the ball saw the most transfer portal work, however, as Ole Miss added some size and speed up front in defensive lineman Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Defensive back Trey Amos is also a new addition from Alabama who is expected to help control the skies for coach Pete Golding's side of the ball.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.