Position Preview: Storylines in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss QB Room in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback room may not receive the same attention as some programs across the country (i.e. the Texas Longhorns), but Lane Kiffin's team should boast one of the best signal caller rooms in college football this season.
Ole Miss returns arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the country this fall in Jaxson Dart, and he is already receiving buzz as a potential dark-horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Heisman aside, Dart has shown remarkable growth in two years under Kiffin's leadership, and a third season in this offense could be special for the Rebels, if he remains healthy.
With that in mind, let's take a look at three storylines for the Ole Miss quarterback room in 2024, beginning, of course, with Dart himself.
Jaxson Dart's 'Last Dance'
Not only did Dart opt to return to Oxford himself for the 2024 season, but he also helped the Rebels retain current roster talent and scour the transfer portal for key additions this offseason.
On the heels of one of the best seasons in program history, Ole Miss will greatly benefit from Dart's veteran leadership on the field of play. He has won back-to-back quarterback competitions since arriving at Ole Miss, fending off the likes of Luke Altmyer (2022) and Spencer Sanders (2023) to hold onto his starting position in Oxford.
You don't go through that level of competition without learning a thing or two, and with two SEC seasons under his belt, Dart should be even more polished this year.
His 2023 season saw improvements in every major statistical category compared to 2022. In Ole Miss' first-ever 11-win season, Dart threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also completed over 65 percent of his passes and held a mark of 9.4 yards per passing attempt.
The arm talent is one thing, but what sets Dart apart is his grittiness and determination. It's been clear at times since he arrived at Ole Miss that he was playing through injuries, but he finds a way to stay in the game and continue to play at a high level. That in itself helps win over a locker room, and it should pay dividends for the Rebels in his final season.
The Real Quarterback Competition
For once, Dart is not at the center of a quarterback battle in Oxford. Instead, the battle rages for his heir.
Who will be the primary backup under center for the Rebels this season: Walker Howard or Austin Simmons? Howard, a former LSU transfer, has a ton of skills at his disposal, but Simmons is electric with the ball in his hands and has the added twist of being left-handed.
The wild card in this scenario is Simmons' health. The two-sport star suffered a UCL sprain this baseball season, according to head coach Mike Bianco, and he will undergo rehab in an attempt to be ready for the fall. UCL injuries, however, can be tricky, and since his position heavily relies on throwing the ball, that's something to watch moving forward.
Either way, Ole Miss looks to be in good hands at the quarterback position behind Dart, having multiple directions it could go in the event of an injury.
Behind The Scenes
It's important not to forget about freshman AJ Maddox in the quarterback room.
Maddox, a signee out of Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) High School, measures in at 6-2 and 175 pounds, and he decommitted from Texas A&M before flipping to the Rebels this offseason. In his final year of prep ball, Maddox completed 131 of 200 passes for 1,954 yards and 22 touchdowns with three interceptions in nine games. He also rushed for 292 yards and nine scores on 42 carries.
He could be a candidate to move up the ranks of the Ole Miss quarterback depth chart, especially if Simmons isn't able to go at full speed.