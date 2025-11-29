Potential Lane Kiffin Replacement Pulls Name Out Of Auburn Tigers Coaching Search
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes will have a winner on Saturday as the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the most popular shot-caller on this year's coaching carousel.
In what has emerged as the storyline of the 2025 season, Kiffin has remained non-committal to a future in Oxford with the Ole Miss administration setting a deadline on Saturday to make a decision.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels battling it out following the news of the Florida Gators being eliminated from contention on Friday.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
With Kiffin having one foot out the door already as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit, the Ole Miss administration has started evaluating backup options if he departs.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as the No. 1 target for the Ole Miss Rebels gig - if Kiffin departs - where he's become a hot commodity this fall.
Along with interest from Ole Miss, Sumrall has been linked to the Florida Gators gig, LSU Tigers, and Auburn Tigers.
Sumrall emerged as the favorite for the Auburn Tigers job, but with Kiffin trending to the LSU Tigers, both the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators have intensified their pursuit.
Fast forward to Saturday and Sumrall is officially out of the running for the Auburn job after withdrawing his name.
If Kiffin were to depart Oxford, it would become an Ole Miss versus Florida battle for Sumrall with Florida picking up steam this weekend.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sumrall will make a decision on Sunday between a return to Tulane, Florida or (potentially) Ole Miss.
"Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is expected to make a decision on his coaching future on Sunday morning. He's expected to choose between staying at Tulane, and his outside opportunities have included significant interest from Florida and Auburn," Thamel wrote via X.
Now, with Kiffin's future with Ole Miss in limbo, all attention is on Sumrall as the No. 1 target on the board in a battle against Florida.
“I don’t think it’s any secret Ole Miss has some affinity for Jon Sumrall at Tulane,” Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger said. “A lot of schools have interest in Jon Sumrall, which makes it more of a pressure point for [Ole Miss] to get an answer from Lane as soon as they can."
