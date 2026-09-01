Trinidad Chambliss Has a Chance to Rewrite Ole Miss' Record Book

Trinidad Chambliss will be the full-time starter in 2026 for the first time, and Ole Miss has a few records well within his range.

Chambliss set his 2025 numbers in just 13 starts and not a full season, proving these records could be more about volume than a lack of talent.

He came within a few hundred yards of a passing-yards mark and even closer total-offense record.

With a new pass-heavy scheme and full trust from the coaching staff, Chambliss could break all these records.

1. Single-Season Passing Yards — Jaxson Dart, 4,279 (2024)

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chambliss came close to this record in 2025; Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and was 342 yards shy of Jaxson Dart's mark.

What makes this record even more impressive is considering that Chambliss wasn't the full-time starter till their week four matchup against LSU. Being able to achieve this mark in a short 13 starts rather than a full slate of games.

Chambliss could break this record in a full season as the Rebels' unquestioned QB1, not needing a major statistical jump.

New offensive coordinator John David Baker's system at ECU utilized a lot of quick passes in a pass-heavy system, playing to Chambliss' strengths. Putting him in a scheme that perfectly fits his quarterback archetype will allow Chambliss to grow even more.

Chambliss is set up perfectly for a big year at Ole Miss, with a record-breaking season being a real possibility.

2. Single-Season Total Offense — Jaxson Dart, 4,774 (2024)

After combining his 3,937 passing yards and 527 rushing yards, Chambliss finished 2025 with 4,464 yards of total offense and was only 310 yards off Jaxson Dart's record.

Exact situation: as the single-season passing yards mark, without a full season under his belt, Chambliss was able to come close and challenge the record. In theory, it's extremely easy for him to erase that 310-yard difference in another game or two.

Chambliss has an even better chance of breaking this one too; his rushing ability gives him an easier path than a pure pocket passer would have. Chambliss won't be pressured to need a career-best passing year alone to break the record.

Even with a slight step forward in the air and ground game, Chambliss will likely pass this mark without needing a dramatic leap.

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