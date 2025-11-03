Predicting the First CFP Bracket: Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars Headline
Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the reveal of the rankings debuting on Tuesday night.
After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders, the Rebels sit with one of the top resumés in college football where the program is now positioned to be included in the first reveal.
But Kiffin and Co. are looking to tune out the noise despite the hot start and significant buzz surrounding the program in Oxford.
"That’s not even our language," Kiffin said after a Week 9 win over Oklahoma. "Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t talk to them like about that and playoffs and where you’re ranked and any of that stuff, I just don’t. That’s just my philosophy."
"You get caught up in all that noise, and (Saban) says ‘rat poison’ versus just none of that matters," Kiffin added. "What matters is getting better in these individual areas so that you finish off games like this."
Now, the predictions are rolling in with the College Football Playoff Rankings set to be revealed on Tuesday night.
The 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Oregon Ducks
8. BYU Cougars
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Texas Longhorns
12. Oklahoma Sooners
First-Round Byes – College Football Playoff
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Texas A&M Aggies
First-Round College Football Playoff Matchups
5. Georgia Bulldogs vs. 12. Memphis Tigers
6. Ole Miss Rebels vs. 11. Virginia Cavaliers
7. Oregon Ducks vs. 10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
8. BYU Cougars vs. 9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Kiffin and Co. come in as the No. 6 seed, according to On3 Sports, with the program positioned well to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
"I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday against The Citadel with the program looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
