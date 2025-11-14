Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime SEC showdown against the Florida Gators with the Rebels looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
Lane Kiffin and Co. control their own destiny, and with the program looking to tune out the social media buzz, Saturday presents a significant opportunity for the Rebels.
Ole Miss has two games remaining on the regular season docket with Mississippi State to follow Florida to close out the season, but taking a "1-0" approach has been the motto all season.
Now, it's about handling business against a capable Florida Gators squad in Oxford on Saturday night.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
As game day inches closer, the final predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to earn the win and remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -480
- Florida: +370
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The line has seen significant movement this week with Ole Miss getting up to 16.5-point favorites at one point with the spread shifting to 11.5 points on Friday afternoon.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.2 percent chance to walk out of Vaugh-Hemingway Stadium with a 9-1 record and make a statement in Oxford.
On the other side, the Florida Gators have a 18.9 percent chance to pull off the significant upset and spoil Ole Miss' chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
The Ole Miss Rebels On SI Pick:
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter this one with America tuning in for what is being labeled the "Kiffin Bowl" as the rumor mill swirls surrounding Kiffin's future.
But the "1-0" mentality must remain true this weekend in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Rebels to walk out with a win under their belts and not be distracted by the outside noise.
Ole Miss controls its own destiny with two games to go this season - with a College Football Playoff berth within reach - as Florida heads to town looking to spoil their chances.
From an X's and O's perspective, the Rebels are the better team heading into this one with Kiffin spearheading the Ole Miss offense to a top unit in America.
But Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and running back Jaden Baugh will be two Gators to keep tabs on with their ability to spark life in the program clear.
All in all, the Rebels are the talented team and have the weapons, along with coaching, to get over the hump and take down the Gators in Oxford.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Florida 21
