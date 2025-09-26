Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Massive Week 5 Showdown
No. 13 Ole Miss is less than 24 hours away from taking the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a Top-15 Southeastern Conference clash against No. 4 LSU.
In a matchup that continue generating unprecedented buzz, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to make a statement against a top-five LSU Tigers squad in Oxford.
Ole Miss enters the matchup as slight favorites, according to Vegas, with the Rebels preparing for a true test against an SEC foe in the battle for the top spot in the conference.
This week, Kiffin commented on the Bayou Bengals and the challenges the program presents heading into Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“Second year in a system defensively helps a lot of times,” Kiffin said on Monday. “They’ve improved their personnel also. You’ve got three or four starting defensive linemen who are portal guys. Three of the four in the secondary are portal guys. They’ve done a great job with that.
"They’re heavily financially invested into the portal and made that decision. That’s no secret. Coach [Brian] Kelly’s talked about that, how much money they’ve spent, and it shows.
“Those three guys that were heavily recruited and probably the three most expensive portal DBs in the market and they got them all. So, they did a great job with that, and now they’re coaching them really well and they’re playing great.”
Now, the stage is set for Saturday afternoon in Oxford between a pair of America's top programs.
A look into the Week 5 game information, latest betting lines and the final predictions from Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 56.5 (-112)
- Under 56.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Win a Thriller
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 64 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the LSU Tigers.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
The Ole Miss On SI Pick: Thriller in Oxford
Ole Miss will enter Saturday's matchup at No. 9 in the country in total offense with the Rebels averaging an eye-opening 543 yards per game - while sitting at No. 12 in scoring - averaging slightly under 45 points a contest.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has transformed the LSU defense in 2025 with multiple new pieces that have the Tigers among the top in the country with the unit ranking No. 4 in the SEC in total defense and No. 17 overall - allowing opposing offenses to gain 246 yards per game.
LSU has thrived in keeping opponents off the scoreboard - ranking No. 9 in America while allowing an average of 9.25 points per game.
This is a true strength vs. strength on Saturday in Oxford. LSU's defense has been elite while Ole Miss has handled business with Trinidad Chambliss under center.
In the end, with the LSU Tigers coming to town, this one ends in thrilling fashion at Vaught Hemingway Stadium
The Final Score Prediction: LSU 24, Ole Miss 20
