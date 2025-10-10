Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will take on the Washington State Cougars (3-2) on Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an early Week 7 kickoff.
Lane Kiffin and Co. return to action after utilizing the open date last week to hit the recovery tables and reset after five consecutive wins to open the 2025 season.
Now, with the Rebels remaining unbeaten, and the defense hitting its stride, Ole Miss will look to capture the program's sixth win of the season come Saturday in Oxford.
"After that Arkansas game they had a hard meeting with coach [Pete] Golding and the players and for a long time on Sunday night," Kiffin said. "We played better pass defense. I also think Arkansas’s really good on offense. They’d done that to a lot of people.
"I kind of look at the whole thing and not just the stat rankings. We look at the analytics and the metrics. There’s a really good one, I think it’s FPI, where they put the offense, defense, special teams and rank the teams. That really shows.
"It doesn’t focus on records only; it really focuses on who you played in that and how you played and if it was late in the game and all those things in the analytics and the metrics. So, I look at that instead of just the rankings."
Now, with game day inching closer, the final predictions are being logged with Ole Miss Rebels On SI locking in a pick.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -31.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +31.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 58.5 (-105)
- Under 58.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 31.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Rebels Cruise to a Win
According to the ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup as 34.3-point favorites with the analytics favoring the home program.
The SP+ also predicts a final score of 45-11 on Saturday night in Oxford with Ole Miss cruising to a non-conference win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Ole Miss On SI Pick: Rebels Roll to a Win
The Rebels enter this one with fresh legs after navigating an open date in Week 6 following a statement victory over the LSU Tigers the week prior.
Trinidad Chambliss remains the story of the 2025 season with Ole Miss' signal-caller entering Heisman Trophy conversations while leading the program into the National Championship discussion with a No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Poll.
Along with the success of Chambliss on offense, defensive coordinator Pete Golding has his unit clicking on all cylinders after making a statement against LSU in the program's last matchup.
The bottom line is that Ole Miss is far more talented than the Washington State Cougars with the program set to handle business as 30-plus point favorites.
The Score Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Washington State 10
