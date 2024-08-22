Projecting Ole Miss' Offensive Depth Chart Entering Game 1 Prep Week
The 2024 college football season is almost here, and the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to open their campaign at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.
With that in mind, who might the starters be for Ole Miss on offense in the season opener? Let's take some guesses below.
QB: Jaxson Dart
No surprises here. Dart is top 10 in Heisman odds and is coming off a big time jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Now in the third year, can he manage expectations, stay healthy, and lead this team to the playoff? If he can, Dart could be a high draft pick and leave a long legacy at Ole Miss.
RB1: Ulysses Bentley IV
Again, no surprises here. Bentley is the highest-graded returning running back in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus and has become a leader on this team. Expect a big year for him on the ground and out of the backfield in receptions, but the key for him is to stay healthy
RB2: Henry Parrish Jr.
Parrish looks to be a nice compliment to Bentley, and he should be a nice change-of-pace guy for this offense.
RB3: Rashad Amos
Amos is the "big back" of the room but also sounds confident in all of his abilities. The Rebels are still searching for that true third back, but because of his size, I expect a Snoop Conner-like season from him.
X WR: Juice Wells
Wells has been in a non-contact jersey for most of camp, but he looks to be maybe the top receiver in this room when healthy. He has already flashed at this level, and Lane Kiffin sounds eager to have him back.
Two-Deep: Ayden Williams
Like in his freshman fall camp, Ayden Williams has flashed in preparation for the 2024 season. Expect to see Williams early in the season and be a big-time role player and depth piece down the stretch.
Y WR: Jordan Watkins
Watkins is one of the most experienced players on this roster, and entering his senior year, he is primed for a breakout season from the slot. He has been in a black non-contact jersey for all of camp, but it could be precautionary. He did struggle with hand and hamstring injuries last season as well.
Two-Deep: Cayden Lee
A wild card in this room is Cayden Lee. Lee flashed in the Peach Bowl at the end of last season and also had some big-time plays in the non-conference slate. With Watkins in a black jersey, Lee could have an opportunity to earn more snaps later in the year.
Z WR: Tre Harris
He might be the best wideout in the SEC. Kiffin has called Harris the most improved player from last season, which is wild to say about a guy who had almost 1,000 yards receiving in 2023.
Two-Deep: Devin Price
The senior transfer from FAU is another interesting player for this Ole Miss team as he is in his last year of eligibility. He should be a big depth piece for the Rebels and has experience in the SEC at Texas A&M.
TE: Caden Prieskorn
Prieskorn is really a key to the offense. He should be primed for a big 2024 campaign after his conclusion to last season that saw him earn 2023 Peach Bowl MVP honors.
TE2: Dae'Quan Wright
Wright is another big pickup out of the portal for Kiffin and company. Now the Rebels can go heavy with two tight end sets. Wright looks strong and physical in the run game while still being athletic enough to take a seam route to the house.
TE3: Hudson Wolfe
Wolfe has struggled with injuries throughout his career but is a huge depth piece and has shown he can be an adequate dump-off option for Jaxson Dart.
LT: Jayden Williams
Williams knows this system and has been looking solid in camp. This battle is ongoing, but from our perspective, Williams seems to have the upper hand.
Two-Deep: Diego Pounds
Pounds is another big-time piece to this room and could fill either tackle spot if necessary.
LG: Nate Kalepo
Long, big, strong, experienced, and physical: these are the best ways to describe transfer portal pickup Nate Kalepo. Kalepo looks the part and will add some real size to this starting unit.
Two-Deep: Jeremy James
The fifth-year senior has been a Rebel all five years and looks to cap off his time in Oxford with some more hardware. James could be a plug-and-play guy all over the line, and that just goes to show how deep this unit is.
C: Gerquan Scott
Scott has been the surprise of camp so far and has emerged at the center spot. He was a little banged up after Saturday's scrimmage, so we will have to see about his availability in the coming days at practice.
Two-Deep: Caleb Warren
Warren has been the guy at center throughout his career at Ole Miss. He has been banged up a little in camp, so it could explain his lack of reps at center, but he has also been working at guard. Another prime example of the depth up front in 2024.
RG: Julius Buelow
Another experienced transfer who has come in ready to compete. Buelow was apart of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line last season at Washington and looks to bring some of that discipline down to Oxford.
Two-Deep: Reece McIntyre
McIntyre is another experienced guy who has been at Ole Miss for a while now, further illustrating the depth of the room.
RT: Micah Pettus
Pettus has been a mainstay going on three years for the Rebels at right tackle, and I don't expect that to change. He was dinged up in the beginning of camp but is now at full speed, so it should be a big year for No. 57.
Two-Deep: Preston Cushman
Another surprise in camp was Preston Cushman being in the right tackle rotation early in camp. If Cushman can continue to develop, he could be a big-time player in 2025. Right now, the Rebels need him to keep competing throughout the rest of the preseason.