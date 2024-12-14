Pros and Cons of Ole Miss Football's 2025 Schedule
The Ole Miss Rebels still have one game to go in their 2024 campaign when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, but the team also recently learned its schedule for the 2025 season.
The 2025 slates for Southeastern Conference teams were released on Wednesday, and Ole Miss has some interesting matchups on its docket. You can view the Rebels' schedule for next season here.
With this in mind, what are some of the pros and cons of Ole Miss' schedule? Let's take a look below.
Pros of the 2025 Ole Miss Football Schedule
1. The Rebels have eight home games.
This is rare in college football, but some game cancelations forced this to be the case for Ole Miss next season. The Rebels were originally supposed to travel to Los Angeles and take on USC in 2025, but that home-and-home series was canceled over the summer, and Ole Miss then added Georgia State to its schedule.
Wake Forest also canceled its return trip to Oxford as part of a home-and-home series for next season, and the Rebels were able to secure a home game against Washington State to replace that one. Playing eight games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium can only be viewed as a positive for Ole Miss.
2. Ole Miss doesn't have four "cupcakes" to start its season.
This could be viewed as a pro or a con, but I'm listing it in the positive category. Ole Miss faced four less-than-stellar opponents to start its 2024 campaign, and when SEC play rolled around, the Rebels struggled at times in the early going (losing to Kentucky in the conference opener, for instance).
Ole Miss also opens its 2025 conference slate against Kentucky, but that comes in the second game of the year, meaning that the Rebels should be tested earlier than they were this fall. That could pay dividends down the road.
Cons of the 2025 Ole Miss Football Schedule
1. The Rebels play Georgia for the third time in three years, this time in Athens.
The last time Ole Miss traveled to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs, things didn't go very well. The Rebels lost to the Bulldogs 52-17 in 2023, and while they got revenge this season with a win in Oxford, going on the road to face Georgia will not be an easy task.
This will also mark the third time in as many years that Ole Miss will face the vaunted Bulldogs. That's a difficult draw.
2. That road game is followed by a trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
Facing back-to-back road games in the SEC will never be easy, but it's also a difficult time for the Rebels to make their first-ever trip to Norman. Following what is sure to be an emotional game in Athens, Ole Miss will have to get up again for a hostile road environment and try to take down the Sooners for the second straight year.
If Ole Miss beats Georgia, it has to avoid a letdown game. If the Rebels in Athens, they have to make sure that game doesn't beat them twice.