QB Jaxson Dart Expresses Gratitude for 'Blessing' of Playing with Ole Miss Football
Jaxson Dart would not be the same without his time at Ole Miss, and neither would his university.
The Rebels quarterback broke multiple school records during his time in Oxford, and with one game left to play in his college career (the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 vs. Duke), Dart is taking some time to reflect on what Ole Miss has meant to him over the last three years.
Earlier this week, Dart was asked about his experience this season in Oxford, and his quotes were captured on a video from On3.
"It's a blessing for my life, for sure," Dart said. "For a kid who grew up in Utah his whole life to move to the South and play in the SEC, I've always watched those games and always wanted to play there one day. It's just been an incredible honor.
"To be able to have this season with my best friends and coaches I've committed to for these past three years was a very unique experience."
The Kaysville, Utah, native originally suited up at USC before transferring to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season. From that point on, he has been Ole Miss' starting quarterback, and he now holds school records for passing yardage (10,213) and total offense (11,668).
While with the Rebels, Dart has piloted his team to the most wins in a single season in program history (11 in 2023), and he has a chance to lead Ole Miss to its third 10-plus-win season in the last four years, should it gain a win in the Gator Bowl over Duke.
With all these accolades in mind, it's easy to see how big of an impact QB1 has had on the program in Oxford.
"Anytime you go somewhere, you always want to leave it off better than it started when you got there," Dart said. "I just tried to do all that I can from the moment I stepped on campus. Do the best that I could and bring others up around me. I'm just grateful for the opportunity I had to play at Ole Miss and have the year that we did."
Dart will take the field for the last time in an Ole Miss uniform on Jan. 2 in the Gator Bowl. Kickoff in that game against Duke is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.