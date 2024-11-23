QB Jaxson Dart's Unorthodox Journey to Ole Miss Has Taken Rebels to New Heights
In 2021, the Ole Miss Rebels acquired a USC transfer named Jaxson Dart. At the time, it was a little uncertain what Dart would do for the program, but now, Ole Miss couldn’t imagine this program without him.
Dart spent his first season with USC but elected to transfer out following the hiring of Lincoln Riley as the team's head coach.
He ultimately decided on Oxford and Lane Kiffin.
Dart recently sat down with On3 where he discussed his journey to Ole Miss and how it has benefitted his career.
"I probably wouldn't have found myself in Mississippi," Dart said. "I remember getting in the transfer portal, and I had to look up where Mississippi was on the map, but it's been a wonderful experience. I've always wanted to play big-time football, so I think me having the dreams and aspirations of playing against the best competition landed me in the best possible place I could be in."
Over his career in Oxford, Dart has thrown for just under 10,000 yards and 65 touchdowns, holding the title of QB1 since 2022.
Dart has shown off his entire array of talent with the Rebels, including a high football IQ and an ability to make an impact in the running game. His ability to move around the field and extend plays has helped Ole Miss more than once, and he's also been used on designed runs keeping defenses on their heels.
This has been key for Ole Miss as it helps open up a normal running game as well, being able to rotate so many different backs into games and see them be successful.
Dart’s time in Oxford is slowly fading away as he is in his final season of college ball. He the Rebels can't look too far ahead, however, as they still have two must-win games left in the regular season if they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss will take the field on Saturday against Florida in Gainesville at 11 a.m. CT.