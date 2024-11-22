Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff conversation on Saturday when they face the Florida Gators in Gainesville. In fact, there's a lot on the line for both teams in this one.
While Ole Miss is currently projected to be in the CFP field with a No. 9 ranking, a third loss on the season would essentially derail the Rebels' chances of reaching the playoff. Pair that with the fact that Florida is seeking its sixth win of the season along with bowl eligibility, and this SEC bout has plenty of storylines.
Can a seemingly-healthier Ole Miss walk into The Swamp and come away with the win? Here are the final score predictions from the staff at Ole Miss On SI.
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
Ole Miss heads to The Swamp in what could be a massive trap spot, but the Rebels look to be peaking at the right time. Plus, getting Tre Harris back could keep this offense humming.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 34, Florida 13
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
This game will be one for the ages. Florida has nothing to lose, and Ole Miss can lose it all. Gainesville is one of college football's toughest environments to play in, but overall, the Rebels and Gators are a perfect 10-10-1 in this series.
Ole Miss is the better team on paper and should come away with the win, but don't be surprised if Florida pushes the Rebels to the final whistle.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Florida 27
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
Despite DJ Lagway starting for the Gators, the Rebel defense will shut the freshman phenom down, bringing home at least five sacks. Jaxson dart throws two-plus touchdowns with Tre Harris making a big return with over 100 yards and a scoring grab.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Florida 17
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
This is the perfect trap game. Florida just showed it can hang offensively with a healthy DJ Lagway and features one of the conference's better rushing units headlined by freshman Jayden Baugh. But the Rebels are in the College Football Playoff bracket right now and are coming off a bye week.
Ole Miss just played its most complete game of the season and dominated defensively against Georgia's offensive line. Florida mustered up two sacks against the Bulldogs compared to Ole Miss' five. The Rebels are set up to play another complete performance in "The Swamp" before the Egg Bowl.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 41, Florida 17
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
This does feel like a potential trap game, but the Ole Miss roster appeared to be laser-focused after taking down Georgia two weeks ago. I think the bye week came at the perfect time for the Rebels as they were able to get healthier and "come down" emotionally following the massive win over the Bulldogs.
That leaves two factors in my mind that could determine the game: talent and environment. I think Ole Miss is the more talented team, and it should be able to handle The Swamp, given the veteran presences on this roster. Give me the Rebels.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 31, Florida 17