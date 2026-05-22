The Worst-Case Scenario For Ole Miss in 2026

The Rebels are coming off their best season in recent years in 2025.

Naturally, after last year's historic campaign, Rebel fans will expect a similar outcome in the upcoming fall. Repeating that same success this year will be no easy task for Ole Miss. In 2026, the Rebels play four teams that could ruin their playoff hopes.

The worst thing that can happen to the Rebels is if they lose their games against LSU, Georgia, and Texas. This would result in a 9-3 record for Ole Miss and certainly missing the playoffs.

LSU- Week 3

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Rebels' first test will be against LSU in week three at home. This game has been built up through every bit of drama imaginable. Storylines aside, LSU is a good team.

They had the eleventh best recruiting class in the nation per 247. They also have an SEC-experienced coach in Lane Kiffin and are led by junior transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. He will be throwing to LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green who led the Tigers in touchdown receptions last year.

The Rebels' defense will need to step up and find a way to stop this duo, or LSU will escape Oxford with a win.

Texas- Week 8

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The next huge test for the Rebels is in week eight when they go into Austin to play the University of Texas.

Texas is led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, who could be in his last year for Texas if he does not take the Longhorns into a deep playoff run.

In addition, Texas is returning quarterback Arch Manning and has added another weapon for him to throw to this fall. Wide receiver Cam Coleman, who played at Auburn last year, has proved to be a dangerous threat.

With a coach who needs a successful season to keep his job and a lot of firepower on offense, the Rebels face a significant challenge and have to play some of their best ball to avoid getting taken down in Texas.

Gerogia Week 10

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A couple of weeks later, Georgia heads to the Vaught. The Rebels know what they are getting into against the Bulldogs.

Head Coach Kirby Smart will pull out all the stops to be able to get revenge on Ole Miss after the Rebels ended the Bulldogs season last year in the second round of the playoffs.

Georgia is also returning quarterback Gunner Stockton and Running Back Nate Fraizer. These two were huge contributors both times Georgia and Ole Miss played last year, and have proven they can take over games.

The Rebels have built a new playoff-fueled identity. This comes with a lot of tough battles this season. If the Rebels aren’t playing at their highest level, these three games could go wrong for the Rebels and result in them missing the postseason this year.

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