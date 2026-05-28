Was Lane Kiffin Actually Ready to Leave Ole Miss Behind?

Ole Miss fans watched as Lane Kiffin proudly left the Ole Miss Rebels before their College Football Playoff appearance, but lately it has seemed as if he is regretting his decision.

In almost every appearance, press conference, or interview, he has consistently brought up Ole Miss at least once in the conversation.

How it Started

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On November 30, 2025, Kiffin officially announced his departure to join the LSU Tigers after leading Rebel Nation for several years.

He gained additional fame in September when a documentary about his life was released. Ole Miss became a haven for him, marking a pivotal moment in his battle with addiction and laying the groundwork for his career success.

Days after the documentary's release, the Rebels defeated the Tigers in a low-scoring game. But quickly following the win, speculation began brewing. Less than a month after the win, LSU fired head coach Brian Kelly, opening up a highly sought-after position.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin embraces chancellor Glenn Boyce after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Tables Turned

Following a win over the Florida Gators and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium filled with chants, “We want Lane”, took a hard turn when in the presser, Kiffin seemed unconfident in staying in Oxford, saying, “Really, to even talk about it right now would be disrespectful to our players and to how well they played today. So, you know, we got a lot of things going here, doing really well. And I love it here.” The phrase “I love it here” did not inspire confidence.

The comment was proven passive, as the Kiffin family headed to both Gainesville, Florida, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Days after the Egg Bowl, Kiffin ended his Ole Miss career, and the team wanted him gone.

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In the postseason

Kiffin wanted the attention; in transparency, he built a CFP-caliber team. But why did it matter if he chose to leave? With nothing but support and admiration, we saw Kiffin genuinely impressed by the Rebels’ performance, until recently.

How does everything elude Oxford or Ole Miss?

Even when talking about why he chose LSU over Florida, we turned around and revisited Oxford, stating that he needed Oxford and Ole Miss, but what about Florida pushed him to LSU? We wouldn’t know.

Trinidad Chambliss had a moment with Vanity Fair; Lane needed one, too. Everything seems to be an attempt to overshadow Ole Miss's success.

Most recently, stirring up drama, which he loves, with head coach Pete Golding, stating that if he had coached in the CFP, Ole Miss would have left with the title. Not to forget the Rebels were one singular play away from taking on Indiana in the championship, falling 31-27 against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl.

In his remarks, he frequently referred to himself and the Rebels as “we,” giving fans a reason to believe he might not be over his time there.

Since leaving Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin has spoken about the Rebels well over a dozen times, which leads fans to wonder: Maybe he wasn't ready to end the “best six years of my life.” It allows fans to question the success of spring and summer practices in Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy carries the ball in for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As fans anticipate the start of the season, the head-to-head matchup between Ole Miss and LSU is one for the books. It might become a moment where Kiffin has nothing left to discuss but a loss.

But one thing is certain: he left, which, in the grand scheme of things, Kiffin’s leadership might have affected the Rebels' playoff success, but we will never know because he walked away from champions in the making. Champions Ole Miss are holding onto as they prepare for the big game once again.

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