Ranking Each Tight End Ole Miss Will Face Next Season From Worst To Best

The Ole Miss Rebels lost Dae'Quan Wright to the draft in 2025. The talented tight end had great hands and was also a strong run blocker in the Ole Miss scheme.

Tight ends coach Joe Cox followed Lane Kiffin and several others to LSU, leaving many questions surrounding the position group. The Rebels responded by hiring Cody Woodiel from the national runner-up Miami Hurricanes.

With Ole Miss returning many key players in their tight end room with players like Caleb Odom and Luke Hasz, the Rebels are set to have one of the best tight end groups in 2026.

No. 5- Hayden Hansen, Oklahoma

Hayden Hansen (89) runs drills during an Oklahoma (OU) football practice in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After transferring from Florida to Oklahoma, Hansen’s role remains undefined heading into 2026, but many believe he is one of the best run blockers in the SEC.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 269 pounds, Hansen made 33 consecutive starts for the Gators and was a very valuable piece in a run-heavy offense.

Hansen recorded 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and blocked for one of the best running backs in college football in Jadan Baugh.

No. 4- Brett Norfleet, Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brett Norfleet is a highly talented tight end for the Missouri Tigers and was a key factor for the team in 2025, recording 31 receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns.

Like Hansen, Norfleet also blocked for one of the best running backs in college football, Ahmad Hardy.

Norfleet had his best game of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks, recording seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

No.3- Jaleel Skinner, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) gives his game gloves to a young fan after the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels will take on the Louisville Cardinals in their home opener in Nashville, Tennessee, in what should be a very exciting opening game for both teams.

Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner could be a matchup nightmare for the Rebels, as he stands 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and is an excellent runner in open space.

The Cardinals used a heavy tight end rotation in 2025, which was reflected in the distribution of production at the position. Skinner posted 21 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns that season.

Expect a bigger role for Jaleel Skinner in 2026.

No. 2- Lawson Luckie, Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the departure of talented tight end Oscar Delp to the NFL Draft, Lawson Luckie will likely be the main tight end in the Georgia offense in 2026.

Georgia has had great tight ends over the years, and in many cases, they sit and develop behind established players, much like Luckie.

Despite Oscar Delp being the main tight end in 2025, Luckie still put up solid numbers for the Bulldogs, recording 15 receptions for 158 yards and four touchdowns.

In the regular season matchup against Ole Miss, Luckie scored three touchdowns, which was a strong sign of his potential as Georgia’s tight end.

No. 1- Trey'Dez Green, LSU

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) runs the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Trey'Dez Green is an absolute matchup nightmare for any defensive player in college football.

Lane Kiffin will get to work with an elite red zone target at LSU. Green is 6-foot-7 and caught seven touchdowns for the Tigers in 2025.

LSU also upgraded at quarterback with Sam Leavitt, who will likley be a significant upgrade from Garrett Nussmeier.

Lane Kiffin used tight ends in many different ways during his time at Ole Miss. Expect the talented coach to get the most out of Trey'Dez Green and his 6-foot-7 frame.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.