Ranking Every Ole Miss Offensive Position Group by Confidence Rating

The Ole Miss Rebels are once again set to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2026.

That is due in large part to the returns of star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy.

However, the Rebels also did a tremendous job of reloading at key positions across the offense as well, bringing in 15 transfers on that side of the ball, including four new wide receivers to replace their major losses at the position.

But what will the Rebels' biggest strength be offensively? Here is Ole Miss Rebels on SI's ranking of the offense position groups by our confidence in each room, starting with the obvious:

Quarterback - Confidence 10/10

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is interviewed after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There is no position the Rebels should be more excited about offensively than the quarterback spot. Trinidad Chambliss returns to Oxford as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC and looks poised for a Heisman Trophy campaign. New offensive coordinator John David Baker's offense also fits Chambliss' strengths like a glove; his offensive line should be even better than a year ago, and he has a host of weapons to get the ball to.

Behind Chambliss, there is a combination of an uber-talented young player and heir apparent in Deuce Knight, the veteran clipboard holder in Walker Howard, talented sophomore AJ Maddox, Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith, and freshman Rees Wise to round out the depth.

Running Back - Confidence 9.5/10

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kewan Lacy might be the best running back to return to college in the 2026 season. He rushed for over 1,500 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and led all Power 4 running backs in rushing touchdowns with 24. He will be elite once again.

Behind Lacy is talented Tulane transfer Makhi Frazier, Southern Utah Transfer Joshua Dye, LSU transfer JT Lindsey, and a host of young talented players. Most notable of that young group is Shekai Mills-Knight, who looks poised to make a splash in 2026.

Offensive Line - Confidence 9/10

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss returns its complete interior offensive line, led by Patrick Kutas and Bryce Sanders. Retaining Delano Townsend was huge, and getting back left tackle Terez Davis might have been even bigger.

But the Rebels also brought in four new offensive line transfers, including one of the top players in the portal, tackle Carius Curne, and Miami standout transfer Tommy Kinsler. They also added Florida tackle Enoch Wangoy and OU guard Troy Everett.

It should be a deeper and more talented room than a year ago.

Wide Receiver - Confidence 7.5/10

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no doubt the Rebels have a very talented receiver room. Deuce Alexander looks poised to explode for huge numbers in 2026, while expectations are sky-high for former 5-star Caleb Cunningham. Redshirt freshman Samari Reed is expected to make some noise and true freshman Jase Matthews is an elite prospect in his own right.

But what is most exciting about what the Rebels did was that they completely rebuilt the rest of the room with transfers. Syracuse transfers Darrell Gill and Johntay Cook should both be mainstays in the passing attack, and their familiarity with playing alongside one another is a major plus. Horatio Feilds, Cameron Miller, and Isaiah Spencer also bring some valuable depth to the room.

The problem here is that much of the talent in the room, including some of the transfers, is unproven, leading to some doubt. That said, the ceiling for the room remains extremely high.

Tight End - Confidence 7/10

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tight end room is an interesting one for Ole Miss. Luke Hasz returns after an injury-shortened 2025 season as the team's top option at the position. There is a lot of potential surrounding former four-star Caleb Odom, who caught 19 passes for 197 yards and two scores last season for Ole Miss.

Behind him, however, there is a lack of proven depth with Michigan transfer Brady Preiskorn and South Carolina transfer Michael Smith.

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