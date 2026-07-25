SEC Media Believes in Ole Miss More Than Almost Every Team in the Conference

The Ole Miss Rebels' football program is walking into fall camp with higher expectations than originally believed.

First-year head coach Pete Golding won over many members of the media during SEC Media Days. With the talent Golding has in year one, the expectations should be high.

At the end of media days, the SEC Preseason Poll was released, and the Rebels ranked very highly among those who placed a vote.

A Strong Impression

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels came in at number three in the preseason poll. The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns grabbed the top two spots in the rankings.

With preseason expectations being what they are, third place seems like an ideal start for Golding and his program.

NEW: 2026 College Football SEC Preseason Media Poll👀



Do you agree?🤔https://t.co/myqeeUhKBt pic.twitter.com/df2vYYu0P1 — On3 (@On3) July 24, 2026

The Bulldogs have been the cream of the crop in the SEC since Nick Saban's retirement from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

When it comes to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, the media have been high on them for the last two preseasons. Another stumble out of the gate in 2026 could have those in the media become cautious when talking about Texas in the future.

But the one team that is grabbing everyone's attention is the LSU Tigers, who come in as the fifth-best team in the preseason rankings.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the talk around the reasons why Lane Kiffin took the job in Baton Rouge is that this gives him a better chance to compete for national championships.

Although the former Rebels head coach had a chance to compete for a national title last season when he was still in Oxford.

The what-if scenario surrounding Kiffin and the Rebels will be talked about for years to come. For now, the Rebels are just focused on taking care of business when Kiffin brings his new squad to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one really knows if Golding is going to be the right fit for the position. However, no first-year coach is going to have the talent that Golding has this season.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy could end the season as the top two candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

It's clear to see why everyone has so much faith in the Rebels going into the 2026 season. Honestly, if things go south with this kind of talent, maybe it will be easier to see how the Golding era will go in Oxford.

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