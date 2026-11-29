Following the 41-17 win in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State, the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels have ended an up-and-down regular season with an 8-4 record.

One of the good things that came from this season was the flashes of potential shown by young players on the Rebels roster.

Of all the young players who played well this season, there are a few standouts. Here are some players who broke out this season and could take the next step next season.

Blake Purchase, DE

Ole Miss defensive end Blake Purchase runs the ball after intercepting it during the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first entry on this list is edge rusher Blake Purchase. Purchase was a four-star Oregon commit in the Class of 2023. From 2023 to 2025 at Oregon, he had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception.

Purchase was a four-star transfer this offseason; he would decide to commit to Ole Miss and has had the best season of his career. This season, he's tied for the most sacks on the team with six. He also has 41 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

He's also helped turn around games for Ole Miss, whether it was his strip-sack touchdown that sparked a comeback against Texas or his interception against Mississippi State, which helped seal the Egg Bowl win. He has one more season of eligibility; another year of development could make him a star for the Rebels' defense if he returns next season.

Caleb Cunningham, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham carries the ball as Missouri Tigers safety Trajen Greco pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is one of the most anticipated recruits in the past few years for Ole Miss. He was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 high school player from Mississippi in the Class of 2025, and got significant playing time for the first time this season.

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Last year, Cunningham only caught one pass for 19 yards. In 2026, he was the team's fifth-most productive pass catcher, with 26 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the leading receiver in Ole Miss' 31-3 win over Missouri.

Cunningham is set to get an even bigger role in next season's offense, potentially even becoming the No. 1 wide receiver for the Rebels.

Tah'j Butler, LB

Linebacker Tah'j Butler was an underrated addition from last year's transfer portal window. Butler spent his first two seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, recording 59 total tackles, no sacks, and one interception.

In Butler's first season with the Rebels, he led the team in tackles with 75 and had 4.5 sacks. He was the most productive linebacker in a group that includes playmakers like Suntarine Perkins, Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas.

Although Butler is going to be part of a stacked group again, with Perkins making the move to linebacker full time and Ferrelli set to return next season, what Butler did this year should keep or earn him an even bigger role in Ole Miss' 2027 defense.

Shekai Mills-Knight, RB

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight scores a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last player on this list is running back Shekai Mills-Knight. Mills-Knight was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 and began this season as the fourth running back on the depth chart, with Kewan Lacy, Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey getting carries over him. However, after Lacy suffered a season-ending injury, Mills-Knight made his way into the starting offense.

Mills-Knight dealt with injuries himself, but still had 41 carries for 205 yards, an average of five yards per carry, and three touchdowns. His 35-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt was also the Rebels' longest rush of the season.

With Lacy and other running backs not expected to return to Ole Miss in 2027, expect Mills-Knight to be one of the leading rushers, if not the leading rusher, for the Rebels next season.

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