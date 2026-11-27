Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 41-17 on Friday, Nov. 27th. The game took place in Oxford and marked Ole Miss's fourth straight Egg Bowl victory, marking a decade of dominance in the Magnolia State.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly of the regular season finale.

The Good: Pass Rush

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) and defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) celebrate after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss finished the game with an awe-dropping seven sacks. Mississippi State quarterback Billy Puckett made his third career start in relief of injured star quarterback Kamario Taylor. Puckett's job was no easier, as his offensive line seemed completely outmatched by the Rebels' pass-rush schemes.

Seven players recorded at least a half of a sack. Defensive tackle Will Echoles led the charge with 1.5 sacks on the afternoon. On a day when the pass coverage was suspect, Echoles and company took some pressure off the shell by putting Puckett on the ground before he could find one of his speedy receivers.

The Bad: Clock Management

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Trailing by four points with 1:48 left in the first half, Ole Miss received the ball at their own 25-yard-line. An opportunity to cut the deficit to one, or even take the lead, stood before them.

Instead of giving themselves a solid chance to capitalize on their opportunity, Ole Miss put together a disaster class in two-minute offense. At the end of the drive, they settled for a 60-yard field goal from Lucas Carneiro as time expired. Carneiro couldn't break the Rebel record for the longest field goal in program history. His kick came up a few yards short.

Ole Miss could have called a timeout during the drive, but chose to wait until 11 seconds remained on the clock. They were simply too far from any high-percentage field goal, which is completely on the coaching staff. The team must evaluate these decisions after the game and work on them ahead of the bowl.

The Ugly: First Half Offense

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator John David Baker looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss struggled mightily to move the ball in the first half, scoring only six points. Mississippi State shut down the passing attack. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw several terrible incomplete passes and couldn't show the improvisational skills he is known for.

Offensive coordinator John David Baker frequently called screen plays that targeted the outside of Mississippi State's defense. None of these plays worked, but Baker kept going back to them. Already under fire from the fanbase, Baker will have to do a much better job in the first half of the bowl game to have the Rebel faithful's backing heading into 2027.

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