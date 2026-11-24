Pete Golding made a big decision on Monday about Suntarine Perkins. Perkins, a senior, will return to the Ole Miss Rebels and play in 2027.

Perkins, a veteran and dangerous defender, is officially moving to linebacker, allowing him to grow in a specific role.

Suntarine Perkins Moving to Linebacker Permanently

As a freshman in 2023, Perkins was a linebacker, but the youngster had a lot on his plate. The Rebels then moved him to the 'Jack' spot, where he could either pass rush or drop back into coverage. It was a less complicated role for a freshman who was simply too talented to keep off the field.

The five-star recruit's move worked out well, as he racked up 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2023. He has spent the last few years bouncing between that spot and the weak-side linebacker (WILL) role. Golding wanted to give him a more permanent role in 2025, but Princewill Umanmielen's transfer changed things.

Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen was an interesting player who transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers after the Huskers didn't utilize him as well as they should've. He was technically a linebacker with the Rebels in 2025, but played the edge position a lot and got nine sacks. Had he stayed, Perkins might've found a more permanent role.

However, with an injury to Keaton Thomas, Perkins played linebacker more, and he did well. This season, Perkins has 41 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. Golding made the permanent switch against the Wofford Terriers, where he actually led the team in tackles with six, which included a sack on a blitz.

When discussing the permanent move, Golding had plenty to say: Yeah, you know, obviously, you know, him coming out of high school, his first camp here, he played stag backer, you know, so that first August we put him at the money backer in this defense...

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He's got unbelievable balance and body control, you know, from a contact standpoint. But just the mental piece of it's not all C ball get ball, right? We got a run responsibility and a coverage responsibility and some of those things. It was a lot for him. But at that point in 23, he was too good of a player to keep off the field...

Suntarine Perkins with a pass breakup against Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And so that's why we moved him to the jack position. A lot less thinking, right? We're either going to rush you or drop you in here. You're a buzz player, you're a hook player, and that's it... This was the talk going into last offseason, you know, to move him cuz what I promised him his freshman year, once he moved, the Jack is like, "Look, man, that last year I'm moving you whether you want to be moved or not because I know what your future's going to look like, and it's not going to be at the position you're playing."

And that's my responsibility to you, and he knows that. He understands that, you know, for what his future looks like... So, the timing of it, uh, was because of Katon, right? So, once Katon went down, and we had a three-man rotation at backer, which you have to have, you know, in this league right now. Once he went down, I felt like he was our best option to play winning football at the position; on top of this, it would give him a couple of weeks...

But loved it, man. You know, we try to be a little simpler when he was in, but he's a piece that you can still blitz. We know, we know he can do that. He's got a leak coverage ability; you know, it's just the understanding of the concepts and some of those things... So, he'll be full-time there moving forward.

Suntarine Perkins. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins will lead that defense next season. And let's be real, the defense needs to change big time. Missed tackles, poor communication, and just poor play have led to Ole Miss taking losses against teams that it should've won.

It'll be interesting to watch him this week in the famed Egg Bowl, where he will have a chance to showcase his talent to fans at that position. Pete does expect a hard-fought battle against Mississippi State. Plus, linebackers can still be great pass rushers, so Ole Miss didn't just lose one of its best pass rushers.

Perkins is genuinely the kind of guy who can thrive in the NFL. It'll be exciting to see how he exits college next year.

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