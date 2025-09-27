Rapid Reactions: Ole Miss Football Takes Down LSU Tigers 24-19 in Week 5 Showdown
No. 13 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) captured a critical Week 5 win over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers after earning a 24-19 win at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
Behind a strong day from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in Oxford to an impressive outing from the defense, the Rebels are 5-0 with a top-five victory under their belts.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels held Garrett Nussmeier to under 200 yards through the air for the first time in his career while the Tigers offense remained under 260 total yards of offense on the night.
The Ole Miss Rebels remain atop the Southeastern Conference with wins over Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU under their belts.
Rapid Reactions: Week 5 Edition
No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Makes a Statement
The Ole Miss offense entered Saturday's matchup at No. 9 in the country in total offense with the Rebels averaging a whopping 543 yards per game.
On the other side, the LSU Tigers came into the Top-15 matchup sitting at No. 4 in the SEC in total defense and No. 17 overall - allowing opposing offenses to gain 246 yards per game.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ended the first half with 242 yards of total offense with the Division II All-American transfer lighting up LSU's defense from start to finish.
Chambliss was sensational against a top-five defense in America with his dual-threat abilities giving the LSU Tigers fits.
The Rebels' signal-caller was the clearcut MVP on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after orchestrating drive after drive that resulted in points on an LSU defense that gave up 9.6 points per game heading into Week 5.
Chambliss ended the night with 314 passing yards and 71 rushing yards to once again get over 380 yards of total offense in his third consecutive game.
No. 2: Bend, Don't Break Defense
The Ole Miss defense limited the LSU Tigers to 254 yards of total offense with 197 passing yards and 57 yards on the ground in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
Despite the Bayou Bengals continuing to show life with the ball in their hands, the Rebels consistently delivered jabs of their own - notably an interception on Garrett Nussmeier with safety Wydett Williams reeling in the pick.
From there, the momentum was with Ole Miss where the defense remained stout against the Tigers.
LSU was limited to 2.6 yards per carry on 22 attempts for 57 yards with the front four continuing to wreak havoc in Oxford.
No. 3: Undisciplined Football From the Rebs
Ole Miss wrapped up the first half of Saturday's Top-15 matchup with 10 penalties for 69 yards with the referees having a field day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Fast forward to the clock hitting zero and the Rebels totaled 14 penalties for 109 yards on a night the program will want to forget in that area.
It was an uncharacteristic day from the Rebels with both sides of the ball lacking discipline against the Tigers.
On the other side, the LSU Tigers totaled seven penalties for 78 yards in an ugly first three quarters.
Despite multiple penalties and alarming miscues, the Rebels entered halftime with a 17-7 lead and never looked back after earning a top-five win over the Bayou Bengals.
No. 13 Ole Miss will utilize an open date this upcoming week to get healthy prior to returning to action on Oct. 11 against the Washington State Cougars.
