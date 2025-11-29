Lane Kiffin Seeking Advice From Nick Saban Amid Ole Miss Football, LSU Decision
There is no bigger name on the coaching carousel this fall than Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin with all eyes on where he will call the shots in 2026.
In what emerged as a three-team battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, the Gators were ultimately eliminated from contention on Friday as Kiffin focuses on the Rebels and Tigers.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances on Friday after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise," Kiffin said on Friday.
"And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
Now, a decision is set to be revealed on Saturday between Ole Miss and LSU with all eyes on which program will win the Kiffin sweepstakes.
But there is an icon in Kiffin's corner helping him along the way: Nick Saban.
Earlier this week, Saban revealed he's been speaking with Kiffin as he helps him navigate the decision between LSU and Ole Miss.
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”
Now, as "Decision Day" arrives, all eyes are on Kiffin as he prepares to reveal where he will be coaching in 2026 amid an Ole Miss versus LSU battle.
