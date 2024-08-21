'Ready to Compete!' WR Micah Davis Reveals Reason For Transfer to Ole Miss
It's been a hectic few weeks for new Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Micah Davis.
Davis, who previously suited up for the Utah State Aggies, entered the transfer portal after the dismissal of head coach Blake Anderson in July. Although Davis had no problem with the new head coach of the Aggies Nate Dreiling, he decided the best move for his future would be to find a new college home.
That decision led him to Ole Miss.
"I would say it's been a whirlwind a lot in the past two-to-three weeks," Davis said on Tuesday, "but once I got here, I was ready to get to work. I'm a Rebel now, so I'm happy to be here."
Although his position on the roster is listed as a wide receiver, Davis feels that some of his biggest impacts can come on special teams. Across four seasons of college ball with Air Force and Utah State, he has accumulated 270 punt return yards and 130 kick return yards.
"I feel like my skillset is very versatile, and I could be used in the pass game or the run game," Davis said. "Ultimately, I feel like a big pivotal part of my playmaking skillset is the return game, so I'm really looking forward to doing it."
That doesn't mean that he won't see some time at receiver, however. Davis has amassed 849 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his college career with six of those scoring receptions coming in 2023.
But Ole Miss has a stacked wide receiver room, right? Can Davis really see much of the field on offense with the likes of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells ahead of him? In his mind, it's all about competition at the end of the day.
"I saw the group, and I kind of pictured it as I'm ready to compete," Davis said. "I wanted to come compete against the best, play with the best. When I looked at the receiver room, I felt like that's exactly what they had: the best receiver room in the country, and that's what I want to be a part of."
Perhaps Davis will see his fair share of opportunities this season, but either way, his addition to the Ole Miss receiver room can only be viewed as a plus. He has plenty of talent, and another capable body in that position group can go a long way in keeping players fresh during a grueling season.