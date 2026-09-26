Three Questions Ole Miss Must Answer vs. Florida

Ole Miss has already passed one of its greatest tests of the 2026 campaign, defeating LSU at home last Saturday. Climbing to No. 4 in the nation, the job does not get much easier this week for the Rebels. Heading on the road to one of the toughest environments in college football, the Rebs have their work cut out for them.

The matchup with No. 21 Florida presents a new challenge for Pete Golding and his staff, playing their first true road game in one of the harshest stadiums in college football. Florida's offensive firepower too is a problem of its own, as the Rebels secondary is still looking for its identity after a shaky first three weeks.

A win in Gainesville cements the Rebels as a leading College Football Playoff contender. But if the Rebels want to come out of The Swamp unscathed, they must answer these three questions.

Can Ole Miss Replace Kewan Lacy's Production?

Ole Miss running back JT Lindsey (26) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 19, | 2026.Rogelio V. Solis - FR172183 AP

Kewan Lacy established himself as a premier back in college football last season as he broke the Ole Miss single season touchdown record notching 24 scores on the year. This made it all the less shocking when the program made a big splash with its marketing budget to promote Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss with their "H6I5MAN" campaign.

It has not been smooth sailing since the rollout of the campaign for Lacy, who should have gotten a nice boost from seeing his name on the Las Vegas Sphere and in Times Square. Lacy looked like the halfback Rebels fans got to know early in week one against Louisville, though a thigh bruise saw him miss a large portion of the second half

Lacy got an easier workload in the 41-9 victory at home over Charlotte, still scoring two touchdowns in the process. Lacy's newest concern came from a hard landing on his shoulder during the third quarter of the LSU game, seeing him head down the tunnel and not return to the game.

With Lacy not at full strength, the Rebels will need to rely on their running back depth to get the run going early in the Swamp. LSU transfer JT Lindsey looked solid in his replacement of Lacy against his former team, even scoring a gutsy two-point conversion on the way to the Rebels' victory. Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier has seen nine touches himself through the first three game, and should Lacy be out, he and Lindsey are still a formidable tandem.

Who Will Step Up Next in the Receiving Core?

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander III currently leads the SEC in receiving yards through three games with 295 and has established himself at Chambliss' favorite target so far. The Rebels have a surplus of talented pass-catchers, so who will be the next to truly break out?

Traylon Ray stood out against LSU, making numerous big plays downfield, seriously opening up the passing game and allowing for Alexander to operate with more room. Tight end Caleb Odom played a key role as well, looking to have become the main receiving TE option while Luke Hasz has defaulted to more of a blocking role.

The Rebels would benefit greatly if Syracuse transfer Johntay Cook II could get his first big game against Florida. Ole Miss needs another great option to throw to, and with how excited fans were upon Cook's arrival to Oxford, it is only time until Cook finds himself on the national radar.

What's Up With the Ole Miss Secondary?

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seriously. What is going on with the Rebel secondary?

While things looked to get a lot better against LSU, the Ole Miss passing defense looked abysmal through their first two weeks, looking especially spotty when playing Louisville. The Rebel front seven has looked almost perfect, which makes it all that much more of a shame that the secondary has failed to get their footing early on.

Sharif Denson has gotten a majority of the attention in conversations about the Rebel defense this week with his experiences in Gainesville before transferring to Ole Miss. Making his first start against LSU, it was not a coincidence that his appearance lined up with the secondary looking to be a stronger unit last time out

Jaylon Braxton caught the game-sealing interception off a Kam Franklin helmet-deflected pass against LSU, but beyond that highlight, Braxton didn't quite look the part against LSU's talented receivers. Florida's Vernell Brown III is capable of game-changing plays, and should the Rebels win their first roadtrip to Florida in nearly 20 years, Braxton will need to step it up.

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