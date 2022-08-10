Ole Miss Week 11 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Ole Miss Rebels will play arguably their toughest matchup of the 2022-23 season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Like they have with most teams, the Crimson Tide have dominated the all-time series with the Rebels since the two programs first met in 1894. Alabama leads the all-time series 53-10-2, with Ole Miss' last win coming in 2015.

The Tide won last year's meeting 42-21 behind a dominant rushing performance from running back Brian Robinson, who had 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

Only the Rebels (506.7) averaged more offensive yardage per game than the Tide did (495.5) in the SEC last year. And despite Robinson's rushing dominance, Alabama had the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (147.6) in the conference last season while Ole Miss was first (224.3).

On defense, the Tide were elite once again, allowing just 20.2 points per game last season while surrounding the second-fewest offensive yards (306.2) and rushing yards (82.8) in the SEC. The secondary struggled the most, ranking seventh-worst in the conference with 223.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will once again matchup with his old mentor Nick Saban on the opposite sideline. Kiffin served as an offensive assistant in Tuscaloosa from 2014-16, while Saban enters his 15th season as Alabama's head coach.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 Record: 13-2 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 178-25 in 15 seasons as the Tide head Coach.

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 7

The Crimson Tide offense was as explosive as ever, averaging 42.2 points per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Bryce Young

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) Ja'Corey Brooks

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (Y) Jojo Earle

TE Cameron Latu

LT Tyler Steen

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin

RG Emil Ekiyor

RT JC Latham

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Alabama returns 10 starters from a defense that will continue to dominate college football.

Projected starters on Defense:

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB - Khyree Jackson

S - Brian Branch

S - DeMarcco Hellams

S - Jordan Battle

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o)

OLB - Will Anderson

OLB - Dallas Turner

DL - Byron Young

DL - DJ Dale

DL- Justin Eboigbe

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.