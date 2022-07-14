Vanderbilt Commodores Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

The Ole Miss Rebels will play their second game of conference action on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the Vanderbilt Commodores will welcome Lane Kiffin and Co. to Nashville for the 95th all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Commodores were one of the bottom-feeders of Division I last season, let alone in a powerhouse conference like the SEC. Vanderbilt finished with a 2-10 record and went 0-8 in SEC play. The two lone wins came in a two-point victory over 1-11 UConn and a three-point victory over 3-9 Colorado State.

The Commodores were shutout twice and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. But still, coach Clark Lea's team gave Kiffin and the Rebels a tougher fight than most expected in Oxford. The 31-17 win for Ole Miss was one of the closer losses Vanderbilt had all season.

Despite Vandy's lack of recent success, Ole Miss only leads the all-time series 52-40-2, though more than half of Vanderbilt's wins came before the 1950s. The Rebels have won the last three meetings dating back to 2018

The Commodores were eighth-worst in average points per game (16.9) in Division I last season and allowed the 15th-most offensive yards per game (471.5).

The defense wasn't much better. Vanderbilt was last in the SEC in total yards (5,492), passing yards (3,171), and points (430) allowed in 2021.

We've already gone over a general preview of the Commodores, as well as offensive players to watch. Now, let's look some key defensive players that the Rebels defense will need keep tabs on.

CB Jaylen Mahoney

Mahoney was arguably the best all-around player for Vandy last season from his cornerback spot. He was the team's third-leading tackler (40), led the team in sacks (two), had three passes defended, two picks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was simply all over the field.

Mahoney's best game came against Mississippi State when he had a season-high 10 tackles, recorded a sack, and had an interception against one of the most productive passing offenses in the country.

LB Ethan Barr

Barr led the Commodores with 85 total tackles last season. He was elite in pass coverage as well, totaling four passes defended and three interceptions.

Two of his interceptions came against the national champion Georgia Bulldogs and against Matt Corral when the Rebels were knocking on the door of their goal line in Oxford last season.

Barr is currently listed as the second-string MIKE linebacker in favor of Clemson Tigers transfer Kane Patterson, but his performance last season is something the Rebels shouldn't ignore.

DT Daevion Davis

At 6-2, 285, Davis is a sizable threat on the interior for the Commodores. He only played in nine games and had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks, but he made his presence felt as a disruptor on the defensive line with three passes defended.

He didn't play against Ole Miss last season, but will be a force against TCU transfer Zach Evans this time around.

