Rebels Must Stop Taylen Green in Order to Beat Arkansas | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the No. 1 key for Ole Miss against Arkansas, and that is stopping quarterback Taylen Green. Green has the benefit of Bobby Petrino calling the plays, similarly to when the coach had Lamar Jackson at Louisville. Stopping Green will be the top priority for defensive coordinator Pete Golding because he can beat you if left unchecked.
Suntarine Perkins is the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks, and he will be responsible for Ole Miss containing Green. The Rebels also need to continue the game plan established against Oklahoma and bring it to Arkansas, even if Tre Harris is back in action. Spreading the ball out makes the offense tougher to stop and helps out a defense that has been elite through eight games.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the new clock rules and how they are affecting the game so far this season, and because of those new clock rules, this weekend is going to be about which team can stay on schedule in this football game..
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
ROY
Download Roy for iOS or Android and enter referral code LOCKED ON and you’ll automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000 cash. Visit JoinRoy.com for additional details. No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. Get off the sidelines and into the NIL game with Roy.
ZBiotics Pre Alcohol
Go to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONCOLLEGE at checkout. ZBiotics is backed with 100% money back guarantee so if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, they’ll refund your money, no questions asked.
PrizePicks
Download the PrizePicks app today and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE and get $50 instantly when you play $5! You don't even need to win to receive the $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.
https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.
FanDuel
You can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - guaranteed ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html
CollegeCornerStore.com