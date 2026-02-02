Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Enter Major Battle for No. 1 ATH in Louisiana

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend for a visit with the LSU Tigers, but it isn't stopping the Ole Miss Rebels from keeping a foot on the gas.

Calais checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in America where he has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars, among others, entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Louisiana had his breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits for the dynamic athlete.

There have been multiple schools that are on his radar, but the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are separating from the pack in what appears to be a two-team battle, according to Rivals.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Ohio State Buckeyes are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late, but the border state schools are making their presence felt here.

The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process where Calais was back in Baton Rouge over the weekend, but Ole Miss has also received face time as of late.

Rebels associate head coach Frank Wilson - who developed a strong relationship with Calais during his time on staff at LSU - checked in with the talented prospect last week for an in-person visit.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on X.

Now, in what appears to be an Ole Miss versus LSU battle for one of the top athletes in America, Pete Golding and the Rebels will have a foot on the gas for one of the top two-way players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

