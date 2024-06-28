Rebels Need To Embrace 'Playoff-or-Bust' Mentality | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin facing their most challenging season in terms of pressure and expectations. Those expectations can destroy your team if you let them, so I believe that by turning those expectations into motivation, it could be a way to maximize this 2024 College Football Playoff run.
In the second segment of the show, we talk Ole Miss playing its biggest game potentially in 60 years when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town. The best roster in the country will come into Oxford as a favorite, leaving the Ole Miss Rebels in a comfortable spot of underdog in what could be a game that rivals the 1969 "Mule Game" against the Tennessee Volunteers.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the 2024 football schedule and finish up our predictions with games against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators and a Battle for the Golden Egg that could see Ole Miss as a 21-point favorite.
