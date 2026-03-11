FanDuel Promo Code: Updated $3,000 Bonus Offer for NBA, WBC and Players Championship Action

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days while betting on Wednesday's exciting sports lineup. The action spans NBA games, World Baseball Classic matchups and Players Championship preparation, giving bettors multiple opportunities to use their daily tokens. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 11.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Wednesday's sports action

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry and provides substantial value for new customers. The welcome bonus awards one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days, with each token protecting wagers up to $300. New users can apply these tokens to any bet, including Wednesday's NBA games where playoff contenders battle for positioning or World Baseball Classic pool play matchups featuring international stars.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after signup.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Bonus bet refunds credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $250 on an NBA team to cover the spread using your No Sweat Token and they fall short, you receive $250 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on a World Baseball Classic team to win their pool play game and they lose, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets. Winners keep their original stake plus winnings as cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NBA and WBC betting

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and positions you to bet on Wednesday's compelling sports slate.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup completion. Select any wager on NBA games, World Baseball Classic action or Players Championship futures. Toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet to activate the protection. Collect your winnings if successful or receive bonus bets if your selection loses.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses and special event promotions. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. Current users should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers and limited-time bonuses available for their accounts.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.