Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker Reveals How Rebels Improved From Week 1 to Week 2

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels played like a different team against the Central Arkansas Bears than they did versus the Troy Trojans.

The Rebels defeated the Bears 59-3 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past Saturday. The game was never close, and Ole Miss performed at a much higher level than they did a week ago. The entire Rebels’ squad played together, and everyone seemed to be on the same page.

Last week the team seemed out of sync, and Ole Miss senior Nick Broeker was aware of it.

“Week 1 we struggled with communication,” Broeker said. “We did not strain at certain points or finish off our blocks. We have a way to go, but Week 2 was better than Week 1.”

This past Saturday the Rebels communicated much better, but there is always room to improve.

“There was a lot more improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Broeker said. “But we are still on an upward trajectory.”

The Rebels have their first road game of the season next week, and it is important that stay focused on the road.

“We have a lot of new freshmen and a lot of transfers,” Broeker said. “Being older we can teach the younger guys it is a business trip, and we have the expectation of leaving with a win.”

The Ole Miss Rebels play their first away game of the season in Week 3 versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 17 at 2:30 pm.

