Can Zach Evans Be The Top Name For Ole Miss' Offense?

Zach Evans can finally be the workhorse running back as a member of Ole Miss' offense

Everyone's focus seems to be on the quarterback position with Ole Miss. USC's Jaxson Dart could be the next standout to join Lane Kiffin in Oxford. Perhaps Kiffin believes freshman Luke Altmyer is the answer?

It doesn't matter. The Rebels have a piece to build their offense around in 2022. His name?

Zach Evans.

The former TCU running back committed to Ole Miss earlier this month after two seasons in Fort Worth. Should Gary Patterson have remained on staff, perhaps one of the top runners of the 2020 recruiting class remains in the Big 12.

Instead, he joins the cast of stand out runners in the SEC. The difference? He could be the best of the bunch as the top name in the 2023 NFL Draft at the position.

Evans was the No. 2 running back in the nation coming out of North Shore in Houston, Texas, trailing only Texas' Bijan Robinson. During his tenure with the Horned Frogs, he shined brightest as the lead back in a limited role.

Since entering the FBS level, Evans has averaged over 7 yards per run each season. The wear and tear than comes with lead backs usually hurts the overall production, but Evans has yet to reach his full potential.

In 2020, Evans recorded just 54 carries. Last fall, that number increased to 92. The production likely would have been higher if a toe injury wouldn't have kept him out the final five games last fall.

Kiffin's offense often has been detailed by the ability to pass. Those from the outside likely aren't familiar with the consistent success of the ground game. In his first season, the Rebels ranked 26th among all FBS schools in rushing.

In year two, they ranked 12th, averaging 217.6 yards per game.

TCU also consisted of a balanced offensive approach. They averaged 4.9 yards per play as a team, but Evans averaged 7.6. Should he have played in the SEC, Evans would have surpassed Texas A&M's Devon Achane (7.1) in average yards per play by nearly half a yard.

He would have been a full yard more than Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (6.6) who finished second in yards per attempt behind Achane.

The speed and eleuvisness shown at TCU was just a taste of what Evans' upside could be. It's his vision that consistently is overlooked due to the lack of success from the offensive line.

Evans also isn't afraid of contact. Last season, he rushed for positive plays on 88 of his 92 carries, only being stopped behind the line of scrimmage once. Evans also averaged 13 yards per catch out of the backfield off 10 receptions.

Matt Corral leaving the offense was one issue, but perhaps a bigger one was the departure of Jerrion Ealy. Naturally, Ole Miss would have been fine with Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. as the next 1-2 combination.

Conner declared for the NFL draft earlier this month. Parrish recently entered the transfer portal, leaving Evans as now the focal runner.

Kiffin has never been afraid to work his running backs into the ground. As the offensive coordinator at USC, Reggie Bush recorded 200 carries in 2005. At Alabama, Derrick Henry finished the 2015 season with 395 carries for 2,219 yards.

There's no reason to think Evans will receive 400 carries next season, but his average of 17.4 carries a game should expand to the 20s. Until the quarterback position is solved, trusting the run game is Ole Miss' best bet of repeating similar success in 2022.

Even if Dart, Altmyer or OU transfer Caleb Williams becomes the next long-term quarterback solution, taking reps away from Evans would be a shrewd idea. Evans has the skills to be a workhorse running back.

Ole Miss has the chance to let him run wild across the SEC.

