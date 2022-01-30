What Does Jaxson Dart's Commitment Mean For Ole Miss' Future?

The addition of Jaxson Dart gives Ole Miss options at quarterback for years to come

Options. Lane Kiffin now has options at the game's most important position.

And honestly, that's probably what he was looking for from the get-go.

Jaxson Dart is officially a Rebel. He's enrolled in classes and will have the chance to win the starting quarterback job for Ole Miss in 2022. After the numbers he posted in 2021 for USC, he's likely the favorite to take control of the quarterback room.

Dart heading to Oxford solves the conundrum of how to replace Matt Corral. His overall first season with the Trojans was impressive, to say the least. At least it was for a quarterback who was expected to sit for his first year coming out of high school.

The Utah native threw for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six appearances. In his first game, Dart introduced himself to the Pac-12 with a 391-yard, four touchdown performance against Washington State.

Hopefully, he can make that same type of impact in the SEC starting in Week 5 against Kentucky.

The arrival of Dart simply means that Kiffin isn't limited at quarterback. He'll now have two options to lead the Rebels' offense in 2022, making the spring and summer a spectalue in the battle for QB1.

Luke Altmyer, the internal option for Kiffin, is still much of an unknown. He threw eight pass for 18 yards during the regular season before being forced to take over for Corral in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Going 15 of 28 for 174 yards, Altmyer threw a touchdown, but also a pair of interceptions on the way to a 21-7 loss.

@JaxsonDart © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Does this mean Altmyer is automatically QB2? Not in the slightest. Instead, it's a chance for Kiffin and the players to see where they need to improve while also having a friendly competition to duplicate the same success from this past fall.

Dart's biggest flex is likely his ability to thrive inside a program of turmoil. The Trojans fired Clay Helton two games into the season and saw starter Kedon Slovis suffer a slew of injuries throughout the regular season.

USC finished 4-8, and while Dart didn't light the world on fire with his numbers, he was the team's best option. Even as a rotational player, his numbers were top 10 among passers in the Pac-12, as were his completion percentage (61.9) and yards per game (225.5).

In the simplest of terms, Dart's arrival — along with tight end Michael Trigg — shows that Ole Miss isn't looking to rebound, but rather reload. Kiffin has spent countless hours and recruiting meetings visiting with names via the transfer portal to join the program after the Rebels' first 10-win regular season.

Dart will be the highlight name due his position, but Rebels added a plethora of talent. TCU running back Zach Evans, who averaged seven yards per carry, is expected to replace Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr's production. Jordan Watkins, Louisville's leading receiver from 2021, is hopefully the next Dontario Drummond or Braylon Sanders.

Trigg, the 6'4' tight end from Tampa Bay, should continue to build his rapport with Dart in Oxford and be a red zone weapon. Add in the return of senior receiver Jonathan Mingo and perhaps there's something brewing this offseason.

Dart will have three years of eligibility remaining. Should he win the job, not only would he be the present of the Rebels' offense, but he'd also be the future, one that Kiffin could mold into another first-round prospect in short time.

Corral could be a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback. The 2021 season could be a once-in-a-lifetime year for the Rebels' program. Kiffin will do everything in his power to make sure that's not the case.

Adding Dart as the final piece from the transfer portal is proof things are trending in the right direction for Ole Miss. Maybe he'll be better than Corral by the team he leaves the program.

Although a former head coach, Kiffin spent three seasons at Alabama learning under seven-time national champion Nick Saban. Taking a page out of the Crimson Tide's book, Kiffin made sure to boost his roster with more than one capable starter.

It's a roster with options. Isn't that what Kiffin was hired for?

