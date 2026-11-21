Yes, Ole Miss has struggled mightily recently, and yes, the season will end with Trinidad Chambliss failing to lead the Rebels to the playoffs again. However, this Ole Miss side is not as bad as it has looked recently, and the cream will always rise to the top.

Despite the somber feeling surrounding today's senior day processions, the Rebels soared above Wofford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on their way to a massive 59-17 victory over the Terriers. A late-season tune-up game of sorts, Ole Miss looked strong with just six days to go before the Egg Bowl comes to Oxford.

Of course, it was expected for Ole Miss to dominate and easily overcome Wofford, but the manner in which the Rebels did so makes the future for the program all that much more exciting. If the present is any sign of the future, the 2027 season in Oxford is one to look forward to.

Deuce Knight - About Six Feet Up

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight (2) dives for a touchdown against Wofford Terriers defensive back Jacobi Hatter (5) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Knight is the future leader of this Ole Miss team. That is what makes his tailback mentality at the quarterback position a bit concerning. When Knight sprinted free toward the goal line with two defenders separating him from a touchdown, there was no question about what the sophomore would do.

Knight has done it often when given a chance to shine this year, as the 6-foot-5 freak athlete has springs in his legs, helping him leap over any defender in his way. Doing so against Charlotte early this season, Knight has shown he can be a dynamic runner, and even led the Rebels in rushing yards ahead of his turning=point moment.

When Knight leaped for the end zone, the scene went from beautiful to horrific in an instant. The quarterback, who should have slid and accepted an efficient rush and first down, was lifted about six feet in the air, spinning and eventually landing with the ball just over the goal line. While Ole Miss scored, Knight's first should-have-been long game was over.

I'm certain that Deuce Knight has what it takes to lead a high-power, high-tempo SEC offense, but currently the sophomore moves in a manner similar to Jaxson Dart. Knight does not care that defenders are in front of him, but he needs to take some care of himself if he desires longevity at the position.

Deuce Alexander - Up

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight (2) and wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander started 2026 fast, leading Ole Miss past Louisville in Nashville as Chambliss' go-to target. With five receptions for 159 yards, Alexander not only rose to the top of the statistics lists following week one, but began to look like yet another star receiving option in Oxford, much like the incredible play in recent years seen from Tre Harris and DeZhaun Stribling.

While things have been up and down for Alexander since, there is no doubt about his innate talent. Ole Miss has begun its push to retain the receiver, and should the Rebels keep Alexander in Oxford, Dos Deuces in 2027 will fire this team where it needs to be.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Suntarine Perkins - Up

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) scrambles as Ole Miss' Suntarine Perkins (4) and Tah'j Butler (49) defend in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family —Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Okla., Sunday, Nov., 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the modern NIL-driven college athletics era, loyalty has died. Suntarine Perkins, though, has not faltered at Ole Miss, staying with the Rebels for his entire career.

Now the star defender seems to be bound for a fifth and final season in Mississippi.

Opting to forego senior day activities ahead of the game, Perkins played well against Wofford, leading the Rebels in first half tackling and helping keep the Terriers to just three points against Ole Miss 49 in the first half.

If Ole Miss can keep Perkins in Oxford next season, Pete Golding's defense will be able to build off of one of its cornerstones following a shaky defensive year.

Walker Howard - Up, and Rightfully Deserved

Mississippi's quarterback Walker Howard (12) celebrates with the trophy after they won the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walker Howard is a fan favorite in Oxford, and despite seeing very little of the field in his three separated seasons with Ole Miss.

Becoming known to many as Caden Prieskorn's righthand man and as "Uncle Wawa" to Prieskorn's son as made viral on TikTok, Howard has been beloved in the progrma for a long time.

Seeing Deuce Knight go down today was brutal, but finally seeing Howard get a shot at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was beautiful. The quarterback did not take the opportunity for granted,

When Howard connected on a 26-yard touchdown completion with Caleb Cunningham, it was quite nice to see the past and the future connect in Oxford, and whether he played or not, Walker Howard has been one of the great servants of the program in his time with the Rebels.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.