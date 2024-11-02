Record-Setting Day Gives Ole Miss Football Huge Win Over Arkansas
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels rode a record-setting performance on Saturday to a 63-31 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Saturday marked just the third win all-time for the Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) in Fayetteville, and it came behind a smothering defensive performance paired with an explosion of production on offense.
Ole Miss' offense stalled out near the goal line on its first possession, but the defense picked up the slack with a sack and fumble from Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green that was recovered in the end zone by Rebel defensive end Princely Umanmielen for a touchdown.
Arkansas would respond with a field goal, but Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with tight end Dae'Quan Wright for a four-yard touchdown pass to extend the Rebels lead. That was part of a six passing touchdown performance from Dart on the Day, five of which went to wide receiver Jordan Watkins who set a new program record for single game receiving touchdowns and receiving yardage (254).
Watkins had touchdown receptions of 62, 66 and 3 yards in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 35-10 lead entering halftime.
The second half was more of the same from Ole Miss' offense as Watkins recorded an 11-yard and 62-yard receiving touchdown, scores that straddled a one-yard touchdown rush from JJ Pegues in the third quarter.
Backups ruled much of the fourth quarter for both teams as both teams scored seven points. Ole Miss backup quarterback Austin Simmons accounted for a touchdown pass in that frame.
Ole Miss' offense finished with 694 total yards, 562 of which were passing as the Rebels struggled to establish a consistent running game, even before starting running back Henry Parrish Jr. departed the game with an injury late in the second quarter.
The win also saw Dart become the all-time total offense leader at Ole Miss, tie the school record for touchdown passes in a game with six, and set a new school record for passing yards in a single game (515).
Although the Rebels defense gave up 31 points, it still had a solid day of production, registering eight sacks of Arkansas quarterbacks. Linebacker TJ Dottery and defensive end Princely Umanmielen led the way with two in the sack category, and Dottery also had 2.5 tackles for loss.
Ole Miss' win this weekend sets up a massive showdown for its College Football Playoff chances next week in Oxford when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town. Kickoff in that game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.