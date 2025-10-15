Report: Florida Gators Billy Napier Tried to Hire Ole Miss Football's Coordinator
No. 5 Ole Miss remains in headlines this fall with the program flaunting an unblemished record across the first six games on the 2025 schedule.
From Lane Kiffin and Co. handling business on the field to recent success on the recruiting trail, the Rebels are clicking on all cylinders this fall.
Now, the program in the Magnolia State is once again in headlines with a recent report circulating that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier tried to hire away Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. ahead of the 2024 season.
Napier, who remains on the hot seat in 2025 with a 21-23 record across his time in Gainesville, holds the worst coaching record at Florida since the 1940's.
But the Gators' decision-maker reportedly looked to make a significant hire prior to the 2024 season in an attempt to get Weis Jr. down to the Sunshine State.
"Napier tried to hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator and play caller Charlie Weis Jr., before the 2024 season, two different people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports," the report says.
"But Weis decided to stay with Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, and Napier never made another serious run at an offensive coordinator."
Prior to the 2024 season, Weis Jr. praised the Ole Miss program with the Rebels flaunting significant depth - specifically on offense.
"We have so much more depth than we have in years past," Weis said. "In previous years since I've been here, we've had our top guys and a good group of players, but if we get a couple of injuries, there's some issues.
"This year, we're a little more prepared for the length of the season and how this thing goes. That's been the biggest thing for me. Obviously, that's what we were hoping for. I do feel like the depth overall at different positions has been really nice."
Now, reports continue circulating that the Florida Gators made an attempt at Weis, but the Ole Miss Rebels' play-caller made the decision to remain in Oxford under Lane Kiffin and Co.
No. 5 Ole Miss will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 for a Top-10 SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
