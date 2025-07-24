Report: North Carolina Among Schools 'Exploring Potential Move From ACC to SEC'
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will face stiff competition in the Southeastern Conference with multiple heavy-hitters on the schedule this upcoming season.
It's no secret the SEC has emerged as arguably the top conference in college football with the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners joining a season ago.
Now, there's buzz that more change could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.
The Southeastern Conference is currently composed of 16 programs with Texas and Oklahoma now in the mix, but recent reports are circulating that the North Carolina Tar Heels could be a school to watch.
According to the Sports Business Journal: "The Univ. of North Carolina is among a group of schools 'interested in seeking a potential departure from the ACC' when the next round of realignment takes place, and it 'even could be considered at the front of that pack, alongside Clemson,' according to sources cited by Adam Smith of INSIDE CAROLINA."
The report also added: "The SEC 'is where the Tar Heels are aiming' under the leadership of Chancellor Lee Roberts and incoming AD Steve Newmark should a move occur. The ACC’s decreasing exit fees dip from $93M to a flat $75M threshold with the 2030-31 school year."
In what would be a seismic move across the college landscape, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers are both programs in the next conference realignment move.
The Southeastern Conference is currently made up of 16 programs, and with significant moves being made across college athletics, both schools remain on watch.
*This story will be updated.*
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.