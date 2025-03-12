Same Faces, New Teams: A Pair of Former Ole Miss Rebels Have Found New Homes
Since the NFL's legal tampering window was opened a pair of former Ole Miss Rebels have found some new homes.
The first former Rebel to be moved this spring was superstar wideout DK Metcalf. The Oxford native was moved from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers just a few days after requesting a trade.
The full trade details are listed below.
Steelers Receive: DK Metcalf, 2025 sixth round pick swap, 2025 seventh round pick swap.
Seahawks Receive: 2025 second round pick, 2025 sixth round pick swap, 2025 seventh round pick swap.
Metcalf, heading into his final year under contract, will be joining George Pickens, Mike Williams, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren as Mike Tomlin and the Steelers find the man who will be distributing the ball to all these weapons.
Metcalf pairing up with Pickens is now one of the most dangerous 1-2 punches in the NFL, and once the Steelers figure out their next quarterback, they will be a duo you may not be able to stop.
Metcalf was not the only former Rebel to make a splash in the news as former offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was also traded earlier this week.
Tunsil, former member of the Houston Texans, was moved to the Washington Commanders via a trade.
Tunsil's trade details are listed below.
Commanders Receive: Laremy Tunsil, 2025 fourth round pick.
Texans Receive: 2025 third round pick, 2025 seventh round pick, 2026 second round pick, 2026 fourth round pick.
Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the Pro Bowl in his last three seasons.
Tunsil will be blocking for rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson.
Both Metcalf and Tunsil will be great additions to their new squads as both the Commanders and Steelers were playoff teams last year, including Washington's NFC Championship push.