Former Ole Miss Star DK Metcalf Traded to Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver DK Metcalf is bound for a new NFL home, reports on Sunday indicated.
Metcalf, who requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks on March 5, is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a $150 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. This will mark Metcalf's second NFL franchise to play for since he was drafted by the Seahawks with a second-round selection in 2019.
According to Schefter's report, the Steelers are giving up a second-round draft pick in the deal, and they are flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds with the Seahawks.
Across his six years in the NFL, Metcalf has put up a productive career in a Seattle uniform. He has exceeded 1,000 yards receiving in three of those seasons, and each campaign has seen him eclipse 900 yards in that category. He was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2020 and has been named to two Pro Bowl rosters (2020, 2023).
While at Ole Miss, the Oxford (Miss.) High School product had a three-year career that was plagued with various injuries, but he finished his time with the Rebels after accumulating 1,228 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 where he hauled in 39 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns as the Rebels secured a 6-6 final record under interim head coach Matt Luke while the program was dealing with a postseason ban.
Entering the 2024 season, Metcalf was rated as the No. 84 player in the NFL Top 100, a series of rankings voted on by fellow NFL players.