SEC Rival 'Gaining Confidence' in Chances to Land Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin;s future with the Rebels remains in question with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1. 6-1 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender amid a historic season in the Magnolia State, but it's Kiffin's future that continues stealing headlines.
In what has now become a three-team battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, there is now a decision timeline in place for Kiffin.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Following the meeting, confidence began brewing in Baton Rouge that the program can sway Kiffin out of Oxford, according to CBS Sports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida are all preparing massive contracts that will pay Kiffin roughly $13 million per year with $25 million annually in roster cash.
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" wind down, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as the school that is picking up momentum.
