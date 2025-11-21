SEC Rival Has 'All The Momentum' for Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss, LSU and Florida Battle
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have identified Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as their No. 1 target as the coaching carousel heats up.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has cruised to a College Football Playoff contender this fall, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from entertaining offers from other schools this month.
As the outside chatter intensifies, Kiffin has remained mum on the subject with the Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth - the first in school history.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, as the social media rumor mill continues swirling, the LSU Tigers are picking up momentum in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this week.
On Thursday night, TigerBait.com's Mike Scarborough revealed that the LSU Tigers have "all the Lane Kiffin momentum" as the program continues chipping away.
Fast forward to Friday and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
As the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" continue stealing headlines, it's no secret that the Ole Miss side is ready to see things wrap up with Eli Manning weighing in on the "saga" to this point.
“You just kind of hope things are settled so we can go into [the Mississippi State game], know what we're trying to do, and have a chance to make the college playoffs,” Manning said. “We have a chance to host a college playoff game at home in Oxford, which would be amazing.”
“You just hope everything gets settled quickly so everybody can focus and know what we're working toward and everybody being committed to winning that championship,” Manning added.
Kiffin's future remains undecided, but as it stands, multiple reports surround the LSU Tigers as the program gaining momentum to win his services.
