SEC Rival Preparing to Offer $13 Million Deal to Lane Kiffin Amid LSU, Florida Rumors
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines as his future in Oxford remains in question as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators pursue.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
But the massive offers are rolling in for Kiffin with the three-team battle heating up this week.
LSU is finalizing an offer of roughly $90 million for Kiffin, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
In addition to the massive salary, the Tigers would offer roughly $25 million in "roster cash" annually to Kiffin to bring top talent to Baton Rouge.
LSU is building momentum for Kiffin with the administration beginning to put the final touches on the contract offer set to be presented to Kiffin's camp.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators have entered a three-team race for Kiffin with the program in Baton Rouge gaining momentum heading into the weekend.
Now, all three schools are preparing to offer contracts aroundn $13 million per year with an NIL pool of $25 million.
As the clock ticks on a decision from Kiffin, answers are beginning to come to light on the sweepstakes for the coveted shot-caller.
