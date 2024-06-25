'See Ya On The Flip Side!' Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Reacts to Loss of 2025 Commits
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels made headlines on Monday, but for the wrong reasons, as 2025 recruits Jerome Myles, Corey Amos, and Dillon Alfred announced that they had officially decommited from Lane Kiffin's program.
Ole Miss' 2025 class was on the rise in recent weeks, but these three decommitments have halted the Rebels' momentum on the recruiting trail.
It is not every day you see three recruits decommit from a program that is on the uptrend, so fans of other SEC teams took to social media to comment on Ole Miss' recruiting woes. One disgruntled fan of the Florida Gators made a post targeted at edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who spent the last four years in Gainsville.
The former Gator made his rebuttal short and sweet.
"[That's] what the portal [is] for," Umanmielen responded via X (formerly Twitter).
Kiffin and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart also chimed in.
"Facts!! 🤣," Dart said via X.
"See ya on the flip side @NCAAPortal 😝," Kiffin said via X.
It has proven somewhat difficult to reel in multiple elite recruits straight out of high school for Kiffin and the Rebels since he was hired, but the "Portal King" has had no issues recruiting high-end transfers.
Unfortunately, in this new era of college football high school commitments are beginning to lose their value, as most players flip their pledge at least once nowadays. Kiffin has recognized this reality, and thus, has allotted his recruitment efforts to the portal.
Just because Kiffin lost out on a player in the first round of recruitment, does not mean he will not see that player down the road as a transfer.