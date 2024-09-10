Semester's First Test: Tre Harris Looks Ahead to Big Road Game for Rebels
Ole Miss star receiver Tre Harris has been on fire the last two weeks, racking up over 300 yards on 17 catches and adding two scores for good measure.
He looks to continue his hot streak this Saturday against Wake Forest.
In what will be the Rebels' first true test of the season, getting into a rhythm early will be a key for success.
"For me personally, go in there with a mindset of 'We're here,'" Harris said. "We're going to set the run game first and foremost, and our defense has to come out and play. Pack your run game, pack your defense, and go make a mark on the game early."
How well the offense preforms on the field will set the tone for the rest of the season, but the mentality the group has in a new environment is also key. This will just be Ole Miss' first road test of the season with some SEC trips coming later in the year.
There could also some rain in the Winston-Salem area on Saturday, giving the offense an even bigger test.
"We're trying to see how the offense handles different conditions and the challenges that come forward," Harris said.
"At the end of the day, we know it's about us, not really who we're playing," Harris added. "It's about how we play, it's about our mentality. As long as we go out there with the right mentality, we're going to do what we always do."
This matchup serves a different challenge for Ole Miss than the first two games of the year, and we'll see on Saturday just how much homework the Rebels have done. This is a major opportunity for Ole Miss to show out on a more national stage and prove why it deserves the No. 5 ranking in the AP Poll.
The Rebels and Demon Deacons are scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on The CW.