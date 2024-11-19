Series History: Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Football
When the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators meet on Saturday, it will be the tale of two seasons: one with hopes of a national title run and the other with the hopes of returning to bowl eligibility. The Gators have had a rough year, but after a big win over LSU and a glimpse into the future with quarterback DJ Lagway, the Florida faithful smells another upset in The Swamp.
The Rebels need to win out to keep themselves in the College Football Playoff conversation, and that starts Saturday in Gainesville, but let's take a look into the past with a few Gator-Rebel matchups.
The two schools first met in 1926 in Gainesville, and the series is split 10-10-1 with the one tie coming in 1934 with a score of 13-13.
2002 -- Ole Miss 17, No. 6 Florida 14
Rex Grossman and the top 10 Gators came into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium looking to add to their resume after taking down fourth-ranked Tennessee earlier in the year. Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning was looking for another signature win, and in a tough defensive game, he found it.
A Matt Grier pick six off of Grossman in the third quarter made it 17-14, marking all she wrote as the Rebels toppled the Gators at home.
2008 -- Ole Miss 31, No. 4 Florida 30
This was arguably the biggest upset in program history at the time as quarterback Jevan Snead led the Rebels to a huge win in The Swamp. The Ole Miss landshark defense forced a forth-and-inches late and stuffed Tim Tebow to win the game.
The Rebels would go on to win the Cotton Bowl over Texas Tech (the last Cotton Bowl played at the Texas State Fairgrounds), and Florida went on to win the National Championship after Tim Tebow's famous postgame speech to Gator nation.
2015 -- No. 25 Florida 38, No. 3 Ole Miss 10
This was one of the most disappointing games in Ole Miss history where the Rebels saw their College Football Playoff hopes come burning down to the tune of Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down."
The reason I include this game is because the storylines are very similar. The Rebels need to win out, and the Gators yet again stand in their way. It should be a fun one in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Ole Miss and Florida battle for the first time in four years.