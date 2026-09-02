Sharif Denson Is Embracing the Change at Ole Miss

The season is quickly approaching for Ole Miss, and the offseason continues to ramp up for the players.

Ole Miss completed two team scrimmages in August, both taking place inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This process has been a little different for veteran Florida transfer Sharif Denson, who has never participated in a mock game prior to arriving in Oxford.

Denson is Embracing the Process

Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was different for sure, coming from Florida," Denson said. "I never did that before, but I feel like it definitely slowed down the anxiety a little bit when game time came, because you already went through everything."

Denson spent three seasons with the Florida Gators, appearing in all 36 games and making 17 starts for the team. A seasoned SEC player, Denson has embraced the benefits of different rituals in preparing for a season and is hoping to see success on the field because of it.

A collection of change is also placed amongst the Ole Miss defense this season, acquiring 13 new players on the defense via the transfer portal this offseason.

"This is a very talented defense, from top to bottom. We're very good in all positions, pretty good depth in all positions," Denson said. "As long as we come out and execute, the way that we know how to execute and play defense that we know how to play, it's going to be hard to beat us."

A great group comes with great leadership, and Pete Golding has installed this in the building for the players, and this group is taking full advantage of this.

In three seasons at Florida, Denson eclipsed 95 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception. The Ole Miss secondary has added pressure this season, after the depature of many players from the 2025 season, and the acquisition of many experienced players via the transfer portal, improved changes are expected.

Coming into this system, Denson has also entrusted Pete Golding with the next part of his career, as he enters his last season of college football, Denson has embraced being in a new home, and learning a new play style that has returned him to some of his roots.

"It's a bit complex, but if you understand the why, then you can better understand how to do certain things," Denson said.

Ole Miss will begin their season agaisnt No. 24 Louisville, Sunday, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. They will play at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee.

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