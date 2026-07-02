Why Ole Miss Could Have Its Best Defense Under Pete Golding

In today's college football scene, with the way NIL has shaped the game, explosive offenses have popped up left and right in the SEC and across the NCAA. It has changed and become a game of air-raid offensive attacks, making it increasingly hard for all teams to build up defenses that would help them become champions.

At Ole Miss, former head coach Lane Kiffin was always able to put up an offensive attack team that could compete against anyone within the conference. But playing in the SEC does not only require a good offense but also a defense that can hold its own in the best conference in the NCAA. It seems that with new head coach and former defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the Rebels' defense is looking better than ever.

How good can the Ole Miss defense be?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) has his pass knocked down by Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) knocks down during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding has steadily transformed Ole Miss into one of the SEC's more disciplined and aggressive defensive units. In 2024, Golding's second year as defensive coordinator, the Rebels finished second in scoring defense, third in total defense, second in rushing defense, and top five in yards allowed per game. In 2025 took a decent step back while losing players to the draft but still put together a solid season, finishing 31st in total defense, a great CFP run to add to it.

The most significant factor that creates a lot of hope is the fact that the defense has improved. Ole Miss has invested heavily in getting impact defenders in the 2026 transfer portal window. Golding, as a first-year head coach, had the second-best portal class in the country per 247sports. Six of the top eight portal transfers Golding brought in were defensive players; key ones included Edwin Joseph, safety out of FSU, Joenel Aguero, safety out of Georgia, and Luke Ferrelli, linebacker out of California.

Linebacker play has also improved with Golding's leadership. Today's linebackers need the ability to stop the run, cover athletic tight ends, and blitz. Ole Miss currently has linebackers who have that speed and skill set. The addition of Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas, while pairing them with Suntarine Perkins, adds better communication and instinctive play from the linebackers, resulting in less blown coverage and more negative plays for the Rebels.

Just as significant is the continued development of the secondary. The defensive scheme employed by Golding requires the secondary players to be excellent at playing both man and zone coverage, as well as being physical in stopping the run. Last season, the Rebels' secondary was one of the best in the SEC, holding quarterbacks to just a 56.8 completion percentage, which might've gotten better in 2026. Golding has added four defensive backs, including Sharif Denson, Edwin Joseph, Joenel Aguero, and Gerald Lacy, all top guys in the 2026 portal class.

Another factor that may make this Ole Miss defense unique is that the team will be filled with continuity. The defense can only perform successfully when all players understand the game plan created by the defensive coordinator, and with five starters coming back and a team that trusted Golding as head coach and went on a crazy CFP run, this defense is sky's the limit.

One of the best signs that the Rebels have made strides can be seen in their ability to augment the offense through their defense. Ole Miss doesn’t have to depend solely upon shootout wins. Having a defense that can cause turnovers and dictate field position will open up more doors for the Rebels' offense.

With the current progress being made by the Rebels' defense, Pete Golding's defense has the capability of becoming one of the better defensive teams in Ole Miss' history. Given the current talent and leadership on defense, Ole Miss will be able to put together a balanced team that is competitive enough to contend for a national championship.

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